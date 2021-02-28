Health & Fitness

Bay Area's homebound senior patients, caregivers struggle to access vaccines

By Matt Boone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As counties move forward on widening vaccine eligibility, many elderly homebound patients have been unable to receive a dose despite being eligible due to their age.

That's according to Dr. Carla Perissinotto, the Associate Chief of Geriatric Clinical Programs at UCSF.

She has about 200 patients who are unable to leave their homes due to their medical conditions. None of them have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Every week we keep getting told, 'no, there's not enough vaccines.' Our patients have just been devastated because we've been telling them it's coming," said Perissinotto.

RELATED: California vaccine mishap: 25-year-old fitness instructors get vaccinated as 'healthcare workers'

She said when she does get doses of the vaccine, her team is ready for the complicated process of thawing the vials and rapidly distributing the doses throughout the city in her patient's homes.

"My colleagues and I put together a protocol and really mapped out the details of how do we actually implement this to have it done at home from the time of pick up to how many patients we can have each day," she said.

She also said many of her patients have informal family caregivers who are not licensed medical professionals, yet provide necessary care.

Under California's eligibility guidelines, caregivers are eligible for a vaccine though different counties require different types of proof.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

In San Francisco, caregivers can fill out an attestation form, detailing their position.

Perissinotto some counties also require a physician's note, though she's known some caregivers who have had trouble with the process.

"I've had many physicians be asked by their patients to write letters explaining 'I'm the caregiver for X person that's older and essentially I'm a healthcare worker and they've gone to vaccination sites and been declined and turned down."

She says she hopes she might be able to get doses for the caregivers as well as her patients.

"What would make the most sense is vaccinate the caregivers alongside the patients," she said.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccineseniorsucsfsenior citizenscaregiverscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
#StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Oakland school board ready to reopen schools in mid-March
Warriors aim to donate 1M meals with Swishes for Dishes program
Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area to see full moon
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Astronauts prep space station for solar panels
Show More
CA club, adult sports leagues allowed to play again
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Doctor says J&J vaccine could get Californians closer to immunity
Rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff in San Mateo Co.
More TOP STORIES News