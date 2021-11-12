SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A Union City man has quite the custom ride on his hands. So much so, it has made it to the finals of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.
It has the chance to be turned into a classic toy car and sold worldwide.
"To be able to do this and then just to know that forever that people can appreciate something i just made with my own hands," said Jon Ashley Robinson. "And now it's going to be in stores everywhere and across the world, it's super cool".
Robinson's body shop in San Mateo has been where the trash has now become treasure.
He turned a beat-up 2003 Nissan 350-Z into a car worthy enough for a nationwide auto search.
The winner between 10 finalists will be announced this weekend at Jay Leno's Garage in Burbank, Calif.
Custom redesigned car from San Mateo is Hot Wheels finalist
AUTOMOTIVE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News