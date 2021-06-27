hit and run

Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside during gender reveal party in Houston

By Miya Shay
Driver on the loose after hitting girl in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas police are looking for a driver that struck a 4-year-old girl at a gender reveal party Saturday.

The girl was struck while she was playing in front of a home during a gender reveal party in Houston just after 8 p.m., police say.



The victim, identified by family members as Evelyn Gonzalez, was rushed to a hospital where she was stable and is expected to recover.



The vehicle involved was a white sedan and was caught on video by people at the home, police say.

