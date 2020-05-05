Learn From Home

Learn the 'grounding' meditation technique from Bay Area meditation teacher

By Chris Bollini
SONOMA, Calif. -- Sarah Entrup is a Sonoma County meditation teacher and founder of "Free the She," a women's spirituality and embodiment community.

As an instructor, Entrup has committed herself to provide tools and practices that can help people live more embodied and joyful lives.

In this Learn from Home segment, Entrup shares a "grounding" technique that will help people be present and aligned with their environment and lives. Join her as she guides viewers through a visualization that can help everyone get more grounded.

To see more Learn From Home stories click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssonomacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstresslearn from home
LEARN FROM HOME
Relax your mind and body with this meditation technique
Eliminate stress with a guided meditation session
Cinco de Mayo party recipes
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Trader Joe's employees tested positive for COVID-19 in SF, report says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses
Early Cinco de Mayo celebrations in SJ attract crowds, car stunts
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
Coronavirus: More than 100 newly confirmed cases in SF
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Andrew Yang to discuss All Americans Movement on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Wendy's reports supply chain issues at some San Jose locations
Stanford resumes non-emergency surgeries
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News