EMBED >More News Videos What's in a name? Previous pandemics and outbreaks have taken on the names of places, but doing so has consequences. Naming novel coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" isn't just wrong, it also jeopardizes the safety of Asians here in the San Francisco Bay Area and around the globe.

RELATED STORIES:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "I was Asian. I wasn't cool enough."Hudson Yang starred on ABC's groundbreaking sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" ever since he was 9-years-old. But now that he's a teenager, he has some powerful thoughts on racism and xenophobia in his community.He sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim to talk about ways to stop hatred in an age when hate crimes have spiked against Asian Americans due to COVID-19.