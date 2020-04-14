Coronavirus California

Hate that knows no color: Bay Area leaders weigh in on the ugly side of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Coronavirus has exposed an ugly element in societies around the world and right here in the US - People targeting others because of stereotypes and preconceived notions.

Over the weekend new video came to light of Africans in Guangzhou, China seeming to be unfairly evicted from their homes, showing how hate is a virus that knows no color.

California assmeblymember and member of the Asian and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus David Chiu condemns the racism being seen in China and around the world.

This is a time when Asian Americans in the Bay Area are fearing more backlash than ever. More than 100 hate incidents a day have been reported into the STOP Asian Pacific Islander Hate online portal.


"This is just the tip of the iceberg. Just over the past weekend in San Francisco there were a number of Chinese restaurants that were vandalized and I read reports from all over the country that these events are continuing." says Chiu.

Meantime the African American community is experiencing discrimination for other reasons. COVID-19 already affecting a disproportionately large number of blacks due to inequities in healthcare. Community leaders say it's also a lack of education on how to stay safe.

Bishop Ishmael Burch Junior St. Andrew's Missionary Baptist Church weighed in.

"We're getting it, (the education) but we're getting it very slowly. I'm talking to people who are saying 'why are you on the street?' Oh, I didn't know that (I shouldn't be). A lot don't watch TV or aren't online so they're not getting information they need."

On a day when the Trump administration is calling to lower migrant worker wages to assist farmers- Latino leaders are highlighting the discrimination toward the very people who are working on the front lines.
"Many cases their family members will no be part of any federal relief. Many are expressing fear about being out in the streets, fear in taking part in food pantries b/c they're afraid of enforcement." says Lariza Dugan-Cuadra, Executive Director of CARECEN San Francisco.

While the issues are different, across the board there is a common theme. The need to speak out and work together to make the world a more tolerant place.

Once we unify and come together on any issue we can solve the problem, says Bishop Burch.

