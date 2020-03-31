Coronavirus

WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation."

Our interactive town hall on April 2, which you can watch in its entirety in the video player above, featured a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

Our panelists included:


