Coronavirus

WATCH TODAY: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation" today at 4 p.m.

This live interactive town hall will feature a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

Watch ABC7's town hall today at 4 p.m. on TV, our website or app. And join us on the ABC7 News Facebook page where live questions from community members will be addressed in real-time.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

