Society

'Fight the virus, not the people!' SF Chinese-American leaders protest xenophobia following COVID-19 outbreak

By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chinese American leaders say there has been a big drop in business in San Francisco's Chinatown and for local Asian-American owned businesses, and a big increase in xenophobia following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In response, hundreds marched through San Francisco's Chinatown town.

"Fight the Virus - Not the People!" read one of the banners people carried.

RELATED: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

"We are here to fight two viruses. Coronavirus. But we are also here to fight bigotry," said Vincent Pan, Chinese for Affirmative Action co-executive director. "Part of the root cause is misunderstanding, which leads to fear, which leads to hate."



That fear arises, even though there are no cases of the novel coronavirus in San Francisco, say Eva Lee, with the Chinatown Merchants Association. She says foot traffic is down and many restaurants are empty.

"We are asking people not to panic and not to make it a racial issue," says Lee.

RELATED: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area

Juan Calderon, who lives in San Jose, came to Chinatown Saturday for dinner with family and friends. He says he noticed the smaller crowds.

"It's slow. Definitely, it's slow," he says.

Calderon says he understands people's fears about the coronavirus, but they still decided to come out.

"In reality, the flue kills more people," he says.

CORONAVIRUS: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself

Darcey Wilcox planned a trip to San Francisco weeks ago to celebrate her friend's birthday, which included visiting Chinatown. They couldn't make up their minds about visiting Chinatown.

"We kind of did text back-and-forth with our husbands, should we come?" says Wilcox. But she says, after doing more research about the COVID-19, they decided not to cancel.

"It's less dangerous actually than influenza, so I decided to not panic and come. So, we are in Chinatown buying little things for our kids, and having a great time!"

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooutbreakchinatowncoronavirusracismasian americanrallyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus xenophobia in the Bay Area
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News