LIVE: Asian American leaders share new data on discrimination in California

Asian American leaders are sharing new data on discrimination in California since the COVID-19 pandemic began.The group is calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators to strengthen anti-discrimination laws. They want the state superintendent to declare schools as safe havens from bias-based bullying. The task force is also demanding on the California Department of Public Health address systemic racism with more urgency."Discrimination against anyone, against any group is simply not acceptable" said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi.Assemblymember David Chiu said business in SF's Chinatown dropped in half when the pandemic began. Chiu also discussed the beating of an Asian man in SF who was collecting cans and the thousands of other racist incidents across the nation.The group said that President Trump's "xenophobic remarks" blaming China for the virus have led to an increase in racist incidents against the community.