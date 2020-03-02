20-year-old accused of attacking Asian man collecting cans in SF will not be charged, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the two suspects arrested in the disturbing attack on an Asian man in San Francisco's Bayview that was caught on camera, will not be charged, officials announced Monday.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin withdrew charges against 20-year-old Dwayne Grayson, who was booked last week on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse, a hate crime charge and probation violation following the Feb. 22 incident.

Instead, the district attorney's office will pursue a "restorative justice" model against Grayson.

"We've been in conversation with the victim who expressed interest in a restorative justice outcome in this case," said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.

"Specifically, against the young person who videoed the incident. We respect victims and their desires and we will explore a restorative justice outcome."

The second suspect, 56-year-old Jonathan Amerson surrendered on Sunday morning at Bayview station. He will likely still face charges.

He is accused of robbing the same victim in the same area in an incident two months ago.

The video in the most recent incident shows a man identified as Amerson swinging a metal bar at the victim while apparently taking his large collection of cans, police said.

"I hate Asians n-" one person is heard saying in the video.

The victim appears to be crying as bystanders mock him and put their cell phones in his face.
