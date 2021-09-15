hulu

Hulu drops new trailer for 'Dopesick,' miniseries tackling opioid epidemic

Watch the trailer for "Dopesick," Hulu's limited series that tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu drops trailer for 'Dopesick,' miniseries tackling opioid epidemic

Hulu's drama miniseries "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic.

From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, the eight-episode series chronicles how Purdue Pharma introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in history.

The limited series is based on the bestselling nonfiction book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America" by Beth Macy. The series transports viewers "to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA," according to Hulu.

The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

The first three episodes of "Dopesick" premiere Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Hulu.

RELATED | Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez team up for new Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building'

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulutelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Spotlight on this year's television hit 'Reservation Dogs'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News