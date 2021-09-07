whale

Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Point Reyes; cause of death unknown

EMBED <>More Videos

Dead humpback whale washes up on Point Reyes beach

POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- The body of a 35-foot long female Humpback whale remains in the surf in a remote section of Ten Mile Beach in Point Reyes.

The whale washed ashore Friday between the southern parking lot and the Point Reyes Lighthouse.

When a whale washes ashore, we humans tend to wonder, or even assume, that somehow, we might be to blame. Was the cause environmental? A ship strike? A loose piece of fisherman's netting?

Scientists have no evidence that those might have caused the death.

Sunday, experts from the Marine Mammal Center performed a necropsy. They took samples of the blubber, blood, and looked at what the whale had in its stomach.

Finding a cause of death may take weeks.

While endangered in the 1970's, humpback whales have recovered well. This was the first dead humpback in the region since January. In the interim, we have seen fifteen dead Grey whales, and one Pygmy Sperm. Four of those whales died from ship strikes. The rest of those whale deaths undetermined.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspoint reyeswhaleanimaldead fishoceans
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
Tour group encounters friendly whale in Monterey
This whale has been floating around SF Bay for 1 month
Dead whale found at Ocean Beach in SF
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News