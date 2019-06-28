Families waiting in line to adopt Baby India, newborn rescued after being tied up in plastic bag

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Things are looking up for the little girl who was found abandoned tied up in a plastic bag earlier this month. Authorities in Georgia said there are people waiting in line to adopt Baby India.

Baby India was just hours old and still had her umbilical cord attached when she was left tied up inside a plastic bag under a pile of leaves in a wooded area in Forsyth County, Georgia. A family that lives nearby discovered her after hearing a strange sound and contacted authorities.

WATCH: Family says 'act of God' led them to abandoned baby in bag
EMBED More News Videos

Georgia family believes a higher power put them in the right place to discover the abandoned child.



Baby India was taken to the hospital, where she was able to completely recover.

"Whoever left this child did not intend on having that child found, so for her to be in great condition is just a miracle," Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

She's now in foster care, and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is working to get her a forever home as soon as possible.

Hundreds are reaching out to authorities and writing on social media in hopes of becoming Baby India's parents.

"We have gotten hundreds of calls, social media posts," Tom Rawlings, Director of GA Division of Family and Children Services. "We have people waiting in line to provide that child with a forever home."

A dad in Colorado even reached out to ABC News to say that he'd love to welcome the little girl into his family.

"I myself was abandoned at a hospital," he said. "My wife and I would be extremely open to adopting another little angel."

Authorities said they will likely select adoptive parents who live in Georgia.

Police are also still looking for information about Baby India's birth parents. Anyone with information about her identity is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 770-888-7308.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BODYCAM VIDEO: Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag along Georgia road

'I wanted to give her comfort': Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiachild abusebaby rescuedchild abandonedu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News