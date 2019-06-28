Families waiting in line to adopt Baby India, newborn rescued after being tied up in plastic bag

Baby India was just hours old and still had her umbilical cord attached when she was left tied up inside a plastic bag under a pile of leaves in a wooded area in Forsyth County, Georgia. A family that lives nearby discovered her after hearing a strange sound and contacted authorities.
WATCH: Family says 'act of God' led them to abandoned baby in bag
Baby India was taken to the hospital, where she was able to completely recover.
"Whoever left this child did not intend on having that child found, so for her to be in great condition is just a miracle," Sheriff Ron Freeman said.
She's now in foster care, and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is working to get her a forever home as soon as possible.
Hundreds are reaching out to authorities and writing on social media in hopes of becoming Baby India's parents.
"We have gotten hundreds of calls, social media posts," Tom Rawlings, Director of GA Division of Family and Children Services. "We have people waiting in line to provide that child with a forever home."
A dad in Colorado even reached out to ABC News to say that he'd love to welcome the little girl into his family.
"I myself was abandoned at a hospital," he said. "My wife and I would be extremely open to adopting another little angel."
Authorities said they will likely select adoptive parents who live in Georgia.
Police are also still looking for information about Baby India's birth parents. Anyone with information about her identity is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 770-888-7308.
