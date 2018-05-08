For the first time, we're hearing from the husband of the woman who died Monday after the ambulance she was riding in was involved in a crash in San Lorenzo while on the way to the hospital.Catherine Sunday, 74, suffered a heart attack at her home Monday morning. Paramedics were able to revive her and were en route in an ambulance to Hayward's St. Rose Hospital when it collided with an Audi sedan at the intersection of Hesperian Blvd. and Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo just after 11 a.m.Alan Sunday, the victim's husband of 42 years, drove to St. Rose, separate from the ambulance, not knowing that he'd never see his wife alive again."We spent an hour and a half there, waiting, and we couldn't find out what happened until finally they called us from Eden," said Sunday.The Audi driver is being treated for moderate injuries at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Three others inside the ambulance were also hurt, but were released from the hospital Monday afternoon. The CHP's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is still working to determine who was responsible for the crash but say speed could be among the factors."We're talking to several witnesses, working with the county on the cameras that are maybe in this area, as well as local businesses, who might have had security cameras which captured the collision," said Ofc. Garnner Swartz, spokesman for CHP-Castro Valley.Sunday said his wife had been battling lung cancer in recent years but had maintained a positive outlook on life. He never imagined losing the love of his life this way."My wife loved everybody, she'd be able to talk to anybody at the drop of a hat," said Sunday. "I miss her nagging. You know how wives get, especially after being married so long. That's what I miss most about her."