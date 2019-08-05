Mario Cerciello Rega

I-Team's Dan Noyes gets inside hotel where Bay Area teens are accused of hiding knife used to kill Italian police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is getting a closer look inside the hotel where two Bay Area teens are accused of hiding a knife used in the murder of an Italian police officer. I-Team reporter Dan Noyes gained access to the room directly above the room Finn Elder and Gabriel Nalale went to after they allegedly stabbed the officer. The room has ceiling panels very similar to the panels police say the teens moved to hide the murder weapon.

Dan also spoke with a lawyer for Gabriel Natale's family as he left a Rome jail with Gabriel's father, Fabrizio natale. His lawyer said, "You have to understand the sorrow of a person who has been touched in a terrible story."


Finn Elder and Gabriel Nalale graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley.

Lawyers for 19-year-old Elder filed a request to have him released from jail in Italy, citing self-defense. Prosecutors say it could take up to a year to decide whether to charge him.

