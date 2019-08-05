I-Team's Dan Noyes gets inside hotel where Bay Area teens are accused of hiding knife used to kill Italian police officer

RELATED: Step-by-step account of what happened in death of Italian officer allegedly by Bay Area's Finnegan Elder and Gabe Natale
I was able to get into the hotel room on the floor directly above where Finn Elder and Gabe Natale stayed. This is how police say they hid the knife that killed the Italian police officer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/qGtsJ2j8Er— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 5, 2019
Dan also spoke with a lawyer for Gabriel Natale's family as he left a Rome jail with Gabriel's father, Fabrizio natale. His lawyer said, "You have to understand the sorrow of a person who has been touched in a terrible story."
We’re getting our first look at Fabrizio Natale as he leaves a Rome jail after seeing his son, held in death of Italian policeman. His lawyer says, “You have to understand the sorrow of a person who has been touched in a terrible story.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/xCpMp4KL3i— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 5, 2019
Finn Elder and Gabriel Nalale graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley.
Lawyers for 19-year-old Elder filed a request to have him released from jail in Italy, citing self-defense. Prosecutors say it could take up to a year to decide whether to charge him.
