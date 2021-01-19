Napa man held on $5M bond after cache of weapons, pipe bombs found at home and business

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI and the Napa County Sheriff's Office aren't saying much about the arrest of a local man who was allegedly stockpiling weapons, ammunition, and explosives.They say it remains an active investigation.The British Auto Repair shop in Napa has a good reputation among customers. So does the owner, Ian Rogers but that may change after a court arraignment, possibly as soon as Tuesday."I think it is all about what is happening with the inauguration is all," said his mother, who never gave her name. "It's a precaution and they are using him as an example."Ian Rogers, age 44, is now in Napa County jail on $5 million bail. Sheriff's deputies say they found stockpiles of weapons and explosives in his home and business. Deputies moved on Rogers, Friday, after a tip from someone who worried that he might harm others.Deputies say they found more than 50 weapons including sniper rifles and semi-automatic guns, plus 15,000 rounds of ammunition, gunpowder, explosives, and five pipe bombs."Well, they were fireworks from Wyoming,' said Rogers' mother. "Fireworks.""What about the 15,000 rounds of ammunition?" asked ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman."Well he did have that, but he had it for years," answered Rogers' mom.She never explained a reason for that ammunition. The timing of her son's arrest comes roughly two weeks after a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, and now two days before the most highly guarded inauguration in American history.Former neighbors describe Rogers as a vocal Trump supporter, and a good person to have in the neighborhood.Nani Simbre said her son played next door every day for three years, with no issues or concerns.She said Rogers was, "Quiet. Respectful. When kids needed help with a car he would always help us. There was nothing erratic about him."The FBI is working this case, as well.