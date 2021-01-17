presidential inauguration

'This looks like Baghdad west': Bay Area Rep. Barbara Lee describes enhanced security ahead of inauguration

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following the attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, security in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has been dramatically increased.

In an interview with ABC7 News on Sunday morning, Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee described the "enhanced" security right now in the nation's capital.

"This looks like Baghdad West," Rep. Lee, of Oakland, told ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz. "It's really remarkable. There will be many, many National Guard individuals here and different layers of security."

RELATED: Trump impeached: McConnell calls pending trial 'vote of conscience,' Graham says it will delay national 'healing'

Ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, the U.S. Secret Service announced that access into Washington, D.C. will be extremely limited with several road closures around and into the city. Across the country, 13 states, including California, have deployed the National Guard in anticipation of any potential violence.

Lee said she still plans to attend the inauguration on Wednesday unless lawmakers ultimately are told it's not safe.

"These white supremacists who were determined to enter the Capitol in an attempted coup are making their continued threats, and so our FBI and security agencies are tracking the chatter and they're doing everything they can do to make sure it's secure," she said.

"But believe you me, the threats are real and the threats are real all over the country, especially at the capital, and so everyone is taking every bit of precaution possible," she added.

RELATED: Kamala Harris interview: VP-elect on her historic win, COVID-19 stimulus, Trump

Putting aside the security concerns, Lee said she is beyond excited to witness her friend Kamala Harris break one of the highest glass ceilings on Wednesday when she is formally sworn in as the first woman, first Black person and first person of Southeast Asian descent to become the vice president of the United States.

"I got involved in politics through the campaign of the first African-American woman to run for president, Shirley Chisholm, over 50 years ago, and I know that our Vice President-elect is going to be carrying Shirley Chisholm with her because this is long overdue," Lee said. "I mean 50 years later, finally."

Lee represents the East Bay, including Oakland and Berkeley, where Harris was born and raised. She said Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress, broke a glass ceiling for her many years ago and now Harris is breaking a glass ceiling for so many others.

"I think our young girls, our young girls of color should be excited, and they should know that they're able to do whatever in the heck they want to do," Lee said. " I'm so excited, and I'm very happy."

VIDEO: Kamala Harris: Watch her journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
EMBED More News Videos

The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklandwashington dcpresidential inaugurationbarbara leekamala harrisus capitoljoe biden
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
With Trump impeachment trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
Pro-Trump protesters demonstrate at heavily guarded statehouses
68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon: POLL
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin paramedic deployed to SoCal describes his experience
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
SF restaurant to receive financial help amid COVID-19 pandemic
5 shot in SF's Tenderloin, police investigating
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits south of Gilroy
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Show More
East Bay doctor holds drive-thru vaccine event for 500 seniors
SF mayor among panelist in national teach-in honoring MLK
Officials remove 'White Lives Matter Banner' found in Union City
Here's why seniors must wait for the COVID-19 vaccine
Advocates concerned about vaccine access for homebound patients
More TOP STORIES News