7-month-old girl dies in Lakeville Highway crash in Sonoma Co.

A 7-month-old girl died after a three-vehicle collision Thursday, August 9, 2018 on Lakeville Highway in Sonoma County, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA CO, Calif. --
A 7-month-old girl died after a three-vehicle collision Thursday night on Lakeville Highway in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Several children, including a 3-year-old girl, who were riding in a 2016 Ford Explorer were critically injured in the collision, and they were taken to hospitals in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Oakland, the CHP said.

The CHP was informed around 8:10 p.m. of a head-on collision on Lakeville Highway at Old Lakeville Road #2 involving three vehicles.

An 18-year-old Granite Bay man was driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta north on the highway when it crossed the solid double yellow lines and collided with a southbound 2016 Ford Explorer driven by a 31-year-old Folsom woman, the CHP said.

The Explorer was thrown to the right, left the highway and collided with a tree, and the Volkswagen spun out of control and hit a southbound 2018 Ford Fusion driven by a 25-year-old Fairfield man, the CHP said.

The Sonoma County coroner's office notified the CHP that the 7-month-old girl who was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital died of blunt force injuries.

The collisions closed Lakeville Highway for four hours and the incident is still under investigation, the CHP said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffic fatalitiescar crashchild killedsonoma county
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Ghost Ship fire case going to trial after judge rejects plea deal
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Gilroy Rodeo makes comeback after 62 years
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined
Show More
Calif., 19 other states sue feds to stop 'ghost guns' blueprint release
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Mother, child hurt after truck drives onto Oakland sidewalk
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
More News