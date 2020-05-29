Is South Lake Tahoe open for visitors? The city won't fine you, but the state might

Today the City Council there directed staffers to hold off on issuing the heavy fine for non-essential travelers or businesses until it can discuss the issue at its next meeting on June 9.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
"It's important that we reopen, and reopen responsibly," said City Manager Joe Irvin. "City Council had a healthy discussion today and will continue to discuss reopening. Our main goal is keeping people safe, and that's the conversation we will continue to have."
The city strongly encourages anyone visiting Tahoe to "wear masks, use proper hand washing and sanitizing techniques, and keep themselves and the people around them safe."
City Council also relaxed restrictions on outdoor dining, and temporary signage. They also deferred building permit fees for new construction until a certificate of occupancy is issued, officials said in a statement.
"Our businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and the City knows that," said Irvin. "City Council made huge steps today to helping out local business owners, and residents in starting to return to normal."
The city may not be enforcing the travel ban, but visitors should be aware that California state guidelines prohibit any non-essential hotel stays.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions