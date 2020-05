Is South Lake Tahoe open for visitors? The city won't fine you, but the state might

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Getting caught visiting South Lake Tahoe won't cost you a thousand dollars, at least for now.Today the City Council there directed staffers to hold off on issuing the heavy fine for non-essential travelers or businesses until it can discuss the issue at its next meeting on June 9."It's important that we reopen, and reopen responsibly," said City Manager Joe Irvin. "City Council had a healthy discussion today and will continue to discuss reopening. Our main goal is keeping people safe, and that's the conversation we will continue to have."The city strongly encourages anyone visiting Tahoe to "wear masks, use proper hand washing and sanitizing techniques, and keep themselves and the people around them safe."City Council also relaxed restrictions on outdoor dining, and temporary signage. They also deferred building permit fees for new construction until a certificate of occupancy is issued, officials said in a statement."Our businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and the City knows that," said Irvin. "City Council made huge steps today to helping out local business owners, and residents in starting to return to normal."The city may not be enforcing the travel ban, but visitors should be aware that California state guidelines prohibit any non-essential hotel stays.