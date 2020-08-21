Coronavirus California: SF remains on state watch list after Newsom suggested county could be removed

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite Governor Gavin Newsom suggesting San Francisco could come off the state's coronavirus watch list, that county's Department of Emergency Management says it remains on the list.The reason reported is that San Francisco has not met state thresholds on two key indicators, case rate and percentage of ICU beds currently available.Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the county was close to coming off the watch list."It is expected, for the purposes of transparency, we expect if all things being equal, that it's likely as early as tomorrow, though we'll see exactly as the numbers come in, that San Francisco will be added to that list that is not the case today but it looks as if they're in a position, three plus days, to get off of that monitoring list," said the governor.In order to be removed from the watch list, a county must meet state thresholds on these key indicators for three consecutive days.In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management writes, "In order to be removed from the state's watch list, we all must work together to decrease the transmission of the virus."For the public, this means wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.At the same time, the county is diligently testing, performing robust contact tracing investigations and initiating vaccine trials.According to the California Department of Public Health website, counties that are removed from the state monitoring list are allowed, if the county approves it, to re-open barbershops, hair and nail salons, and gyms.