Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: SF remains on state watch list after Newsom suggested county could be removed

In order to be removed from the watch list, a county must meet state thresholds on certain key indicators for three consecutive days.
By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite Governor Gavin Newsom suggesting San Francisco could come off the state's coronavirus watch list, that county's Department of Emergency Management says it remains on the list.

The reason reported is that San Francisco has not met state thresholds on two key indicators, case rate and percentage of ICU beds currently available.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the county was close to coming off the watch list.

"It is expected, for the purposes of transparency, we expect if all things being equal, that it's likely as early as tomorrow, though we'll see exactly as the numbers come in, that San Francisco will be added to that list that is not the case today but it looks as if they're in a position, three plus days, to get off of that monitoring list," said the governor.

In order to be removed from the watch list, a county must meet state thresholds on these key indicators for three consecutive days.

In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management writes, "In order to be removed from the state's watch list, we all must work together to decrease the transmission of the virus."



For the public, this means wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

At the same time, the county is diligently testing, performing robust contact tracing investigations and initiating vaccine trials.

According to the California Department of Public Health website, counties that are removed from the state monitoring list are allowed, if the county approves it, to re-open barbershops, hair and nail salons, and gyms.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirussan francisco county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF restaurant brings back dome dining
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Love in the Time of Corona' tackles relationship struggles amid pandemic
Smoke impacts outdoor dining at struggling East Bay restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,214-mile smoke plume from CA wildfires visible from space
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
4 fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill contained, CAL FIRE says
VIDEO: Apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire
WATCH LIVE: LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres
Staggering footage of lightning that started Bay Area fires: WATCH
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Show More
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
64,000 evacuated from fires in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
Travis Air Force base lifts evacuation order
Fires burn area larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Fact checking claims made during the 2020 Democratic convention
More TOP STORIES News