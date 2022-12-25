8-year-old Bay Area boy whose dance moves went viral performs at 49ers game

8-year-old Jaden Williams got to perform at the 49ers game Saturday after going viral for his dance moves during a Menlo Park school concert.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- An 8-year-old Bay Area boy who lit up social media after busting a move at his school's winter concert got to show off his skills on a new stage Saturday - at the 49ers game.

Jaden Williams received an invitation from the Niners to perform in front of thousands during the fourth quarter of the 49ers game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

PREVIOUS STORY: 8-year-old dancer steals show at Bay Area elementary school concert, becomes viral sensation

Video of Jaden's dance moves during his school's winter concert in Menlo Park has racked up millions of views on Instagram.

ABC7 caught up with the second grader earlier this week at his home in Menlo Park. He says when he feels the vibe - he loves to get up and dance.

Jaden's father says his son has been dancing since he started walking.

