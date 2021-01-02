Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman Injury: Warriors No. 2 pick 'tweaks' ankle in 123-98 loss to Portland

By Julianne Herrera

Warriors center James Wiseman lies on the floor after grabbing his ankle during a game against the Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Wiseman left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start in 2021.

In their home opener at the Chase Center Friday night, their 123-98 blowout loss to the Portland Trailblazers was punctuated by yet another injury to a marquee player.

RELATED: Warriors select big man James Wiseman with No. pick in NBA draft

Late in the fourth quarter, rookie James Wiseman left the game with an ankle injury.

However, head coach Steve Kerr says it's just a tweak and expects Wiseman to play Sunday, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Golden State just selected the big man second overall in the NBA Draft.



Friedell is also reporting power forward Alen Smailagic has a right meniscus tear and will undergo surgery in the near future.

"Warriors are hopeful he will only be out for several weeks," Friedell said on Twitter.

The Warriors are already without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot).

VIDEO: Former Warriors surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles
EMBED More News Videos

A former Warriors doctor demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles tendon, and what we should expect to see from him when he recovers.



Go here for the latest stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoportland trail blazersnbagolden state warriorsbasketballsteve kerr
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
NBA Power Rankings: Risers and fallers after a wild opening week
Boy saves up for Curry jersey, gives it to someone else in need
Warriors donate groceries to dozens of families in need
NBA season preview: Power rankings and breakout candidates for all 30 teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
Should pregnant women get the vaccine? Medical experts weigh in
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Pop-up aims to support SJ's struggling service industry
East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Show More
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Want to apply for a 2nd PPP loan? Here's how businesses qualify
Family escalates demand for arrest in Oscar Grant case
More TOP STORIES News