James Wiseman Injury: Warriors No. 2 pick 'tweaks' ankle in 123-98 loss to Portland

In their home opener at the Chase Center Friday night, their 123-98 blowout loss to the Portland Trailblazers was punctuated by yet another injury to a marquee player.
Late in the fourth quarter, rookie James Wiseman left the game with an ankle injury.
However, head coach Steve Kerr says it's just a tweak and expects Wiseman to play Sunday, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.
Golden State just selected the big man second overall in the NBA Draft.
Kerr says Wiseman just tweaked his ankle. He expects Wiseman to play Sunday.— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 2, 2021
Friedell is also reporting power forward Alen Smailagic has a right meniscus tear and will undergo surgery in the near future.
"Warriors are hopeful he will only be out for several weeks," Friedell said on Twitter.
The Warriors are already without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot).
