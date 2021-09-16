jeopardy

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' through end of 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

LOS ANGELES -- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will share guest-hosting duties for "Jeopardy!" through the end of the year, producers announced Thursday.

Bialik will guest-host the syndicated series from Sept. 20 until Nov. 5. She'll then split hosting duties with Jennings "as their schedules allow," producers said.

Former contestant Jennings holds a variety of "Jeopardy!" records, including consecutive games won (74) and highest regular-season winnings ($2,520,700). Both have previously guest-hosted the show, and Jennings appeared earlier this year on the ABC game show "The Chase."

The syndicated show is once again in search of a permanent host after former executive producer Mike Richards, who landed the job in August, stepped down after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards was ousted as the show's executive producer a week and a half later.

Before departing the show, Richards taped a week's worth of episodes that are currently airing.

SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' pays tribute to Alex Trebek by naming iconic stage in beloved former host's name
EMBED More News Videos

The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiongame showotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy!' stage dedicated to Alex Trebek
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News