Food & Drink

Renowned Chef Jose Andres helps feed thousands of National Guard troops

WASHINGTON -- Members of Congress and world-renowned Chef Jose Andres want to make sure National Guard troops protecting the U.S. Capitol are well-fed.

The chef's World Central Kitchen Organization is cooking gourmet boxed lunches, with items like roast beef and stew.

The CEO of the group says the team provided about 5,000 meals Saturday with thousands more ready to be served.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also on hand and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey took charge of dessert.

He took extra stock from the Chambers' candy desk to make care packages for the Guard members.

National Guard troops and law enforcement officers are surrounding the Capitol after rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Some 30,000 troops are expected to be on hand Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashington d.c.national guardus capitolcelebrity chefu.s. & worldbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
COVID-19 updates: COVID-19 variant increasing throughout CA
Major traffic accident closes 2 eastbound lanes on Bay Bridge
High wind and surf advisories issued for Bay Area
Rep. Barbara Lee describes enhanced inauguration security
Marin paramedic deployed to SoCal describes his experience
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Show More
SF restaurant to receive financial help amid COVID-19 pandemic
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
5 shot in SF's Tenderloin, police investigating
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
More TOP STORIES News