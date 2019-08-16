SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of attacking a woman outside her San Francisco apartment building will remain out of jail despite concern for public safety.
A judge has recommended that Austin James Vincent be given an ankle monitor. Judge Christine Van Aken said she is concerned about putting someone with mental illness and substance abuse behind bars.
Vincent was taken into custody after a terrifying incident. In stunning video, you can see Paneez Kosarian trying to get through the front door of her building, when a man, believed to be homeless grabs her, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.
VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless
Kosarian's building is right next to the site of the Embarcadero Safe Navigation Center. She's concerned things might be worse if it is built. The group "Safe Embarcadero for All" is suing San Francisco to block it.
The San Francisco Police Officers Association is calling for the judge to be reassigned to traffic court. The organization says Judge Christine Van Aken's decision puts the victim at risk.
In a statement, the SFPOA says: "Van Aken should not be allowed to preside over any criminal cases. She may have been a reasonably competent civil attorney but she is a catastrophe of a criminal judge."
Governor Newsom spoke briefly about the incident during a stop in San Francisco yesterday:
"People say, sometimes they are just flippantly dealt with and not seriously dealt with. And people are back out on the streets, potentially able to commit the crime again," said Newsom.
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle monitor while out of jail
