Health care workers reach tentative deal with Kaiser Permanente, union says

KGO
Friday, October 13, 2023 12:34PM
Health care workers reach tentative deal with Kaiser Permanente: union
Nearly one week after 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers went on a three-day strike over pay and staffing shortages, union leaders have announced a tentative deal has been reached.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tentative agreement has been reached between Kaiser Permanente and health care workers, union leaders announced Friday morning.

RELATED: 75,000 Kaiser union workers walk off job on 1st day of strike over staffing issues, wages

This comes nearly one week after 75,000 health care workers went on a three-day strike over pay and staffing shortages.

ABC7 News is working on getting the details of what exactly has been agreed on.

RELATED: Kaiser strike: Negotiations to resume; US Secretary of Labor to oversee

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions posted the announcement around 4 a.m., thanking the support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
