Health care workers reach tentative deal with Kaiser Permanente, union says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tentative agreement has been reached between Kaiser Permanente and health care workers, union leaders announced Friday morning.
This comes nearly one week after 75,000 health care workers went on a three-day strike over pay and staffing shortages.
The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions posted the announcement around 4 a.m., thanking the support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.
