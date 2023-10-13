Health care workers reach tentative deal with Kaiser Permanente, union says

Nearly one week after 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers went on a three-day strike over pay and staffing shortages, union leaders have announced a tentative deal has been reached.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tentative agreement has been reached between Kaiser Permanente and health care workers, union leaders announced Friday morning.

This comes nearly one week after 75,000 health care workers went on a three-day strike over pay and staffing shortages.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions posted the announcement around 4 a.m., thanking the support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.

