Equal Employment Opportunity Report

7. Educational and Community Outreach Programs



National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences: Year Round: Paula Marcheschi, Director, Creative Services serves on the NATAS Board of Governors and attends monthly board meetings, as well as providing additional peer and scholarship judging, educational programs, and enrichment events.



Pacific Asian American Women Bay Area Coalition: Year Round: Mimi Kwan, Vice President of Community Affairs serves as a Board Member of the Pacific Asian American Women Bay Area Coalition.



NLGJA: The Association of LBTQ+ Journalists: Executive Producer Ken Miguel serves as the National President of NLGJA attending monthly meetings, planning national events (including their annual conference), provides mentorship to young journalists and supports a large community of mid-career journalists across the nation including ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations employees



California Historic Radio Society: Year round, Graphic Designer Rick Rubin provides The California Historic Radio Society museum with visuals/graphics/kiosk assets for a large screen array. He helps run Radio Days Charity Auction production, with live screen auction details



Oakland Pride Parade: September 10: KGO proudly sponsored the Oakland Pride Parade for its largest-yet turnout since its inception. The live stream coverage began at 11AM with beautiful weather and excitement in the air for this first-ever combined event between Oakland Pride and PrideFest Oakland. On-camera interviews featured key partners of the parade like Grand Marshal Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Unified School District, Pixar and Kaiser Permanente and colorful moments of the entire parade. The day's news coverage included reporting from festive music stages following the conclusion of the parade.



Allies in Action: Joe Femino (August 2023): In celebration of Disability Pride Month, KGO featured Joe Femino and "IN: San Francisco," which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find growth and independence. Femino is Executive Director and co-founded the organization six years ago in order to continue supporting those he believes are often underestimated.



Allies in Action: Julia Arroyo (September 2023): For Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, KGO spotlighted Julia Arroyo and Young Women's Freedom Center (YWFC), which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. A second-generation immigrant of Mexican-Filipino descent who identifies as Xicana, Arroyo has more than two decades of experience in community, health, rape crisis and work with sexually exploited youth. YWFC provides support, mentorship, training and employment to young women and trans youth who grew up in poverty, experienced the juvenile legal and/or foster care systems or were involved with the criminal justice system.



San Francisco Links: June 17: KGO's Kumasi Aaron MC'd the Back Together Again benefit concert to commemorate the joy of coming together in the community. The event featured the music of D'wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone!



San Francisco Pride: June 21: KGO's Zach Fuentes MC'd the Grand Marshal reception, which kicked off the San Francisco Pride Parade festivities.



Hip Wah Summer Program: July 14: KGO's Kristen Sze hosted students with Hip Wah Summer Program from Oakland Chinatown with a behind-the-scenes tour of the newsroom and a live viewing of the 11AM News in the studio. Students Q&A'd with Kristen following the broadcast.



AIDS Walk San Francisco: July 16: KGO sponsored the 37th Annual AIDS Walk San Francisco in Golden Gate Park's Robin William's Meadow. Dan Ashley MC'd the Opening Ceremony and kicked off the big fundraising walk with interviews on the ABC7 9AM News and live stream coverage starting at 10AM. This year, more than $1 million was raised to support AIDS Walk Foundation's Co-Beneficiary Organizations. Since 1987, AIDS Walk SF has raised more than $90M for HIV programs and services in the Bay Area and has grown into the largest and most visible AIDS fundraising event in Northern California



Stand With Asian Americans: August 3: KGO's Kristen Sze moderated a panel hosted by nonprofit Stand With Asian Americans about the film "Love in Taipei," based on the book "Loveboat, Taipei" by Abigail Hing Wen.



Salvation Army: August 17: KGO's Cornell Barnard MC'd "Out of the Fire," a fundraising event benefiting Salvation Army and Culinary Training Academy of Napa. The Academy is Napa County's only certified culinary jobs training program that educates people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse. Students develop kitchen skills to support meaningful employment in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence and dignity.



The Jackie Speier Foundation: August 18: KGO's Luz Peña MC'd The Jackie Speier Foundation's "San Mateo Rising: Ending Child Poverty Summit," a full day dedicated toward addressing the most profound crisis in San Mateo County - child poverty. The Jackie Speier Foundation for Women and Children addresses poverty, lack of housing and childcare and domestic violence.



Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco: September 8: KGO's Vice President of Community Affairs, Mimi Kwan, was invited to introduce ABC7 retiree David Louie for his Lifetime Achievement Award in Community Building at the Harmony and Bliss Gala, hosted by Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. Louie was honored for his 50+ years as a media pioneer and his extensive and ongoing community contributions.



International Women's Forum: September 22: Members of International Women's Forum Northern California received a behind-the-scenes tour of the ABC7 newsroom and studio. Visitors got a glimpse of how the newscast comes together and to Q&A with KGO's VP of News, Tracey Watkowski, as well as Anchors Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze.



Syracuse Career Fair: September 27: VP of News, Tracey Watkowski, attended a Career Fair at Syracuse University and met with students from Newhouse School of Communications during class and the career fair.



San Francisco Pride's Excellence in Golf Awards Reception: September 29: KGO's Cornell Barnard MC'd San Francisco Pride's Golf Tournament's Excellence in Golf awards, honoring LPGA Professional Jamie Leno Zimron at the Fairmont Hotel. The award recognizes people who have expanded LGBTQ+ inclusion in the international world of golf and sport.



San Francisco Pride's Golf Tournament: September 30: KGO's Paige McIntyre, Joe Brooks and Brandy Sotelo are teamed up to compete in the charity golf tournament benefiting San Francisco Pride. As the golf world's biggest and best LGBTQ+ event, the tournament partners with the Professional Golfers Association and First Tee of San Francisco, an international youth development organization.



Allies in Action: Sarahi Perez (October 2023): In honor of Bullying Prevention Month, KGO featured Sarahi Perez from Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula (BGCP). Joining BGCP in the fifth grade, Perez was grappling with persistent bullying and self-doubt. Today, she is a teen staff member and fierce youth advocate for those that have been in her shoes before. She is one of many that found themselves and a family at the center.



Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament: October 2: KGO's Dan Ashley hosted his 27th annual Golf Tournament at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville. The fundraiser celebrated 40 years of Friends of Camp Concord. Since 1997, this event has helped send more than 12,000 underserved kids annually to experience summer camp for one week of Camp Concord in Lake Tahoe.



Boy Scouts Construction Lunch-O-Ree: October 6: KGO's Larry Beil MC'd the Boy Scouts Golden Gate Area Council's Construction Industry Lunch-O-Ree at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. This year's event honored Swinerton CEO Eric Foster and featured keynote speaker Hunter Pence, former San Francisco Giants right fielder. Since 1978, the construction industry has raised more than $8 M in support of the council.



San Francisco Pride Golf Tournament: October 9: KGO employees participated in a foursome for San Francisco Pride's 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Harding Park in San Francisco. In partnership with Top Golf, this prestigious tournament is the first-ever LGBTQ+ sporting event to be officially endorsed by the PGA. Since its inception in 2019, the event has become a strong symbol of increased LGBTQ+ representation in professional athletics.



Independence High School Visit: October 17: KGO's Mimi Kwan hosted students from Independence High School for a visit behind the scenes to experience newsroom operations and a live newscast in the studio.



R.O.C.K. Event: October 18: KGO's Anchor Ama Daetz mc'd an event for R.O.C.K - Real Options for City Kids



Oakland Style's Inspiring Conversations with Creative Oakland Icons: October 19: KGO's Jobina Fortson moderated an enlightening conversation at Kissel Uptown Oakland with a diverse panel of Oakland Stylemakers, including Bandaloop's Melecio Estrella, jewelry designer Dorian Webb, artist Taylor Smalls, fashion designer Taylor Jay, Michelin Star Chef James Syhabout and rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, community organizer, activist Mistah F.A.B.



Youth Beat tour: October 25: KGO's Mimi Kwan and Naomi Vanderlip hosted apprentice participants of Youth Beat for a glimpse of how the newscast comes together. The guests visited the newsroom, control room and studio for a live newscast.



Walk to End Alzheimer's East Bay: October 28: KGO's Dan Ashley MC'd the program to kick off the Walk to End Alzheimer's East Bay fundraiser at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon.



Allies in Action: Jim Oswald (November 2023): For Thanksgiving, KGO expressed gratitude for our nonprofit direct service organizations. Meals on Wheels spokesperson Jim Oswald shares how the program not only delivers nutritious meals to older adults in San Francisco, it provides a sense of companionship and other vital services.



Walk to End Alzheimer's San Francisco: November 4: KGO's Reggie Aqui MC'd the program to kick off the Walk to End Alzheimer's San Francisco fundraiser at Pier 27 in San Francisco.



Paul Revere Middle School: November 6: KGO's Jobina Fortson spoke to students at Paul Revere Middle School in San Francisco about careers in broadcast journalism and her path to becoming an anchor/reporter.



APEC Business Advisory Council: November 13: KGO's Dion Lim MC'd the gala dinner for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's Business Advisory Council at Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Speakers included East West Bank CEO Dominic Ng, California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.



APEC Business Advisory Council: November 18: KGO's Dion Lim MC'd the Saturday luncheon for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's National API Elected Officials Summit at Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Speakers included Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, as well as many distinguished civic and community leaders. Attendees included hundreds of current API Elected Officials, representatives from APEC Member countries/regions and the world's top business leaders.



ABC7 Day of Giving: November 28: KGO spent the full day of Giving Tuesday spotlighting important charities in the Bay Area. Featured nonprofits included Junior Achievement of Northern California, Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley, Project by Project, Meals on Wheels, Ruby's Place, There With Care, Healthy Planet Project, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Guidestar, as well as check presentations with our five Feeding America-member food banks (Alameda County Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank).



Winter Wonderland and Lighting Ceremony: November 29: KGO's Ama Daetz MC'd The Thrive City Winter Wonderland and Lighting Ceremony at Chase Center in San Francisco. The event boasted about having the Bay Area's tallest tree (standing at 90 feet tall) and live music from Darryl McDaniels, founder and original member of Run DMC.



Stanford Graduate Student Scientists: November 30: KGO's Kristen Sze spoke to Stanford graduate student scientists and worked with them on how to communicate their ideas and knowledge effectively with the media



Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir Holiday Concert: December 2: KGO's Kumasi Aaron MC'd and performed at Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir's (OIGC) Holiday Concert at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland. The mission of OIGC is to inspire joy and unity among all people through Black gospel and spiritual music traditions.



Amazon Web Services Girls Tech Day: December 4: KGO's Gloria Rodriguez MC'd a panel at San Jose Civic Center and Tech Interactive Museum to encourage girls to pursue STEAM education careers. 600 eighth-grade girls from Hayward Unified School District schools. Event was hosted by Amazon Web Services and featured hands-on STEAM activities.



Take Action San Francisco Town Hall: December 4: KGO hosted a first-ever, live town hall conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brook Jenkins. The hour-long discussion at Exploratorium's Kanbar Forum was moderated by ABC7's Reggie Aqui, Lyanne Melendez and Phil Matier and live streamed 7pm to 8pm and broadcasted in full the following weekend. Discussion topics included crime, homelessness, drug overdose crisis, economy and what the future holds for our youth.



SF-Marin Food Bank Volunteering: December 6: KGO employees volunteered at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank's Illinois warehouse, packing 620 grocery bags for homebound residents in need. Each bag weighed about 24 pounds, filled with fresh produce and eggs, to a sum of 14,880 pounds.



Oakland Symphony Holiday Concert: December 10: KGO's Dan Ashley performed at Oakland Symphony's Holiday Concert at the Paramount Theatre. This year's edition paid tribute to the memory of the legendary Tina Turner.



Make-A-Wish, Starlight Children's Foundation Card-making: December 13: KGO employees created holiday cards through Disney VoluntEARS and Starlight Children's Foundation for Make-A-Wish participants and young patients in children's hospitals. The campaign conveyed messages of encouragement and magic for card recipients.



Toys for Tots/Disney Ultimate Toy Drive: Through December 15: KGO served as a donation drop-off location for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation toy drive. Over 120 toys were collected and picked up for the San Bruno unit, serving children in need in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.



Festival of the Globe: Toy & Blanket Drive: December 17: KGO's Sandhya Patel volunteered at Festival of the Globe's Toy & Blanket Drive at the Fremont Hindu Temple. Donated items were handed out to children and families in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and Santa Clara counties.



Allies in Action: Tony Lau (January 2024): In honor of Lunar New Year, KGO honored the man managing the creation of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade floats. Tony Lau shares the richness of his Chinese heritage, inviting all to join in the festivities and unite in celebration.



Allies in Action: Amber Blackwell-Lee (February 2024): For Black History Month, KGO recognized Higher Ground Neighborhood Development Corporation, an Oakland-based community program that provides safe afterschool programs. Led by nonprofit leader Amber Blackwell-Lee, the valuable engagement helps East Oakland kids become happy and well-rounded adults.



Allies in Action: Abigail Corcio (March 2024): In celebration of Women's History Month, KGO honors women who advocate for equality, diversity and inclusion. Abigail Corcio leads a creative group of fellow UC Berkeley students called Power of a Princess, who are transforming princesses and superheroes into strong-willed characters.



KGO Neighborhood Blood Drive: January 10: KGO coordinated the 3.5-hour neighborhood blood drive for Vitalant, collecting 51 lifesaving units for local hospitals.



Bay Area Storytellers of Color: January 23: KGO hosted a networking event, panel discussion and newsroom and studio tour for Bay Area Storytellers of Color. Panel Q&A was led by BASC co-founder Kim Bardakian with KGO's Lindsay Nakano, Dion Lim, Luz Pena, Kumasi Aaron and Ama Daetz on the panel.



Head-Royce School Visit: January 26: KGO hosted Head-Royce High School students learning public speaking with Good Morning America's Becky Worley. Guests toured the newsroom, control room and studio, as well as watched a live newscast and practiced public speaking on KGO's East37 set.



Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits: January 31: KGO's Lauren Martinez moderated a candidate forum for Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, District 5.



Black@Benefit: February 2: KGO's Kumasi Aaron participated as a panelist for "The Art of Resilience: Women Thriving in the Creative Sphere" presentation by Black@Benefit.



Oakland Museum of California: February 2: KGO's Kumasi Aaron served as guest host for a "Feeding the Culture" event featuring prominent Black chefs at Town Fare Cafe at Oakland Museum of California.



Radio Television Digital News Association Foundation: February 9: KGO's Tracey Watkowski served as a judge for RTDNA Foundation's Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2007 to honor the late Pete Wilson, a television and radio journalist who worked at KGO. The scholarship is granted to a graduate journalism student from the San Francisco Bay Area or attending a college or university in the Bay Area who shares Wilson's commitment to ethical, responsible journalism.



San Francisco Unified School District: February 13: KGO's Bradley Hoffman spoke at Thurgood Marshall Academic High School for its College and Career Fair, where students learn about the diverse opportunities in San Francisco trades, certificate programs and various jobs.



San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Volunteering: February 14: KGO coordinated two volunteer activities at SF-Marin Food Bank Pop-Up Pantries: Glad Tidings Church and Stonestown. Rain did not dampen the spirits of volunteers, who helped distribute fresh produce and groceries community members in need. About 1500 pounds of food was served between the two pantries.



Black Legend Awards of Silicon Valley: February 17: KGO sponsored the annual Black Legend Awards of Silicon Valley Gala.



Ron Nunn Elementary School: February 23: KGO's Zach Fuentes spoke at the Career Day program at Ron Nunn Elementary School in Brentwood.



Unofficial Oakland A's Fans Fest: February 24: KGO's Casey Pratt MC'd the Unofficial Oakland A's Fans Fest at Bloc 51 in Jack London Square, Oakland.



Black Joy Parade: February 25: KGO broadcasted and livestreamed the full Black Joy Parade in downtown Oakland. KGO's Julian Glover, Ama Daetz and Zach Fuentes hosted the program with live interview of community leaders.



Notre Dame High School: February 26: KGO's Gloria Rodriguez hosted journalism students from Notre Dame High School for a behind the scenes look at how the newscast is made with a tour of the newsroom, studio and control room.



Defining Courage Show: March 2: KGO's Lindsay Nakano opened the Defining Courage show at the Palace of Fine Arts by sharing her family's story with the mass incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War 2. Defining Courage is hosted by KABC's David Ono, who narrates the immersive experience, with live music and choir and stunning historical footage of World War 2 Japanese-American soldiers.



Alzheimer's Association: March 2: KGO's Zach Fuentes MC'd Alzheimer's Association of Northern California and Norther Nevada's A Bright Night Gala at The GlassHouse in San Jose. Funds raised help to advance Alzheimer's care, support and research through the work of Alzheimer's Association.



Make-A-Wish: March 7: KGO's Ama Daetz MC'd Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area's 40th Anniversary Evening of Wishes program in San Francisco. This local chapter serves 17 counties in Northern California, from Siskiyou to Monterey. It has granted 9500 wishes to date and grants around 350 life-changing wishes each year.



Warriors Rakuten Future Leaders: March 8: KGO's Gloria Rodriguez moderated a panel discussion for the Warriors Rakuten Future Leaders program, featuring prominent women in sports for young women of color with Girls Inc. of Alameda County.



UC Berkeley: March 14: KGO's Heather Tuggle spoke to students at UC Berkeley's 236 Simpson Center about Career Day topics.



Lynbrook High School: March 18: KGO's Mimi Kwan hosted Lynbrook High School students for Job Shadow Day. Visitors learned about jobs in broadcast journalism and toured the newsroom and watched the live newscast through the control room and studio.



Northeastern University, Oakland campus: March 19: KGO's Tracey Watkowski hosted students from Northeastern University's Oakland campus for a tour of the newsroom and viewing of a live newscast in the studio and control room.



San Jose State University: March 21: KGO's Heather Tuggle spoke to students at San Jose State University about local news and careers in the industry.



Okizu: March 23: KGO's Stephanie Sierra and Zach Fuentes MC'd Okizu's annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala. Okizu's mission is to help all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring and recreational programs.



University of San Francisco: March 27: KGO's Heather Tuggle spoke at a Media Workshop for journalism students at University of San Francisco.



Allies in Action: Bird Sellergren: In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, KGO recognized Bay Area Autism Collective's founder, Bird Sellergren, who had struggled to find a comfortable, autistic-led space to unmask in the Bay Area. Bird created the collective to provide peer support groups, led exclusively by autistic people for autistic people.



National Black Journalists Association student chapter: April 12: KGO's Mark Stephens spoke at UC Berkeley School of Journalism's NABJ student chapter event, Media Mayhem Career Fair & Networking. The virtual event offered students one-on-one meeting times in Zoom breakout rooms.



Special Needs Talent Showcase: April 13: KGO's Dion Lim volunteered as a judge for Special Needs Talent Showcase, hosted by Friends of Children with Special Needs. The 10th annual talent show at the Santa Clara Convention Center celebrates the creative and unique talents of the special needs community.



Airport Runway Run: April 14: KGO's Ama Daetz MC'd the annual Airport Runway Run fundraiser, benefiting Hiller Aviation Museum. The fun and exhilarating run-walk takes participants down the length of the entire 2600-foot runway of San Carlos Airport.



San Francisco State University Broadcasting Students: April 16: KGO hosted students from SF State broadcast students for a tour of the newsroom, control room and studio during ABC7's Midday Live newscast.



Independence High School Students: April 18: KGO hosted students from San Francisco Unified's Independence High School for a "behind the scenes" tour of the newsroom, control room and studio during ABC7's Midday Live newscast.



Show of Hope: April 19: KGO's Reggie Aqui MC'd the show-stopping gala, "Show of Hope," benefiting San Francisco Community Health Center, at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The Center celebrates and attends to the health and wellness of immigrant and communities of color, queer, trans, unhoused and other marginalized people through comprehensive medical, dental and mental health services.



Bright Futures Gala: April 19: KGO's Dan Ashley and Ama Daetz MC'd Bright Futures Gala, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area, at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco. The longstanding nonprofit creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.



PurpleStride Silicon Valley: April 27: KGO's Sandhya Patel MC'd Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's annual PurpleStride Silicon Valley walk event at Cunningham Park in San Jose. Funds raised support essential research and vital programs like free support, information and resources for people and families affected by pancreatic cancer.



Rock the CASA: April 27: KGO's Dan Ashley hosted and MC'd his annual benefit concert Rock the CASA, benefiting four children's charities: Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys & Girls Club.



Music for Minors: April 28: KGO's Zach Fuentes MC'd the Music for Minors benefit concert at Capuchino High School in San Bruno. Event proceeds help MFM provide scholarships to bring music education to under-resourced schools in the Bay Area.



Allies in Action: Julie Hubbard: In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KGO spotlighted a senior care superhero. When Julie Hubbard retired from her position at Yu-Ai Kai Japanese American Senior Center, she knew there was more work to be done. Now, five years after her retirement, she continues to serve the seniors of San Jose's Japantown as a volunteer.



AAPI Heritage Awards: May 1: KGO's Dion Lim MC'd the Asian Pacific American Heritage Foundation's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Awards at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco. The event kicked off San Francisco's celebration of AAPI Heritage Month and presented a Celebration Guide of community events, including live performances, tasty food experiences, film screenings and book readings.



By Your Side for Childre: May 2: KGO's Casey Pratt spoke about Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area's critically important services at the event, "By Your Side for Children." RMHCBA supports sick kids and their families, providing them comfort and support when and where they need it most.



A Taste of Tel-Hi Gala: May 3: KGO's Luz Pena MC'd A Taste of Tel-Hi Gala, supporting Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center, at Oracle Park. The Center enhances the lives of people in the Tel-Hi community with free and low-cost programs like infant and toddler care, preschool, after school activities, camp, senior services, community celebrations and more.



Chinese Hospital 125th Anniversary Gala: May 9: KGO's Dion Lim MC'd Chinese Hospital's 125th Anniversary Gala at Hyatt Regency in San Francisco. The community-owned, not-for-profit hospital delivers quality health care in a cost-effective way, is responsive to the community's ethnic and cultural uniqueness and provides access to care and acceptability to all socioeconomic levels.



The Dividends of Diversity: May 14: KGO's Spencer Christian spoke on a panel at The Merchant's Exchange Club in San Francisco, discussing Dividends of Diversity and topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion.



Town School for Boys: May 14 & 15: KGO hosted two second grade classes from Town School for Boys for a behind the scenes tour and viewing of a live newscast, followed by a session to practice public speaking at KGO's East37 set.



Under the Stars Fundraiser: May 16: KGO's Cornell Barnard spoke to Ritter Center supporters about the importance of "Building a Better Bay Area." The fundraiser at Elks Lodge in San Rafael helped Ritter Center's work to end homelessness in Marin.



Farmworker Public Summit: May 20: KGO's Gloria Rodriguez MC'd the Farmworker Public Summit in Half Moon Bay. It was in response to January's tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay and to include the public in a discussion of Farmworker-related issues. This Summit expanded upon the May 2022 Farmworker Roundtable which was attended by the region's representatives from Congress, the state legislature, and the County Board of Supervisors.



"Nicholas Kristof on Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life": May 21: KGO's Dan Ashley moderated a conversation at the Commonwealth Club of California with New York Times columnist and author Nicholas Kristof about his new book and his journey meeting extraordinary people who have helped him remain optimistic in life.



Paul Revere Middle School Career Shadow: May 22: KGO's Engineering team hosted students from San Francisco Unified School District's Paul Revere Middle School for a behind the scenes tour of the newsroom, studio, and control room to offer an inside look at engineering careers in the industry.



Independence High School Career Shadow: May 22: KGO's Rick Rubin hosted a student from San Francisco Unified School District's Independence High School for an inside look at careers in art and graphic design in the industry.



Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference Awards Reception: May 22: KGO's Dion Lim MC'd the PBWC Conference Awards Reception at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City. PBWC works to connect, inform, inspire and empower un- and underrepresented professionals to dream big, achieve their ambitions and lift others as they rise.



Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference: May 23: KGO's Dion Lim and Ama Daetz MC'd the Morning Keynote and Afternoon Keynote Sessions of PBWC's 35th Annua Conference "Be You!" at Fox Theatre in Redwood City. Founder Jackie Speier, then California State Assemblywoman and now retired Congresswoman, started with a small group of women gathered around a coffee table in 1988. Keynote speakers at this year's conference included Martha Stewart, Kara Swisher and Chip Conley.



Allies in Action: Rebecca Rolfe: June: In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, KGO honors the nonprofit leader who has dedicated her life to connecting the community with important queer-centered resources. Rebecca Rolfe helped shape San Francisco LGBT Center to be a welcome mecca for youth, employment, small business, financial literacy, capacity building, and arts and culture services for everyone in the Bay Area. Learn more their good work here.



Syracuse University Newhouse School guests: June 6: KGO hosted guests from Syracuse University's Newhouse School for a behind the scenes tour of the newsroom, control room and studio during ABC7's Midday Live newscast.



"Black to San Francisco": June 17: KGO's Kumasi Aaron helped welcome 60 scholars to the Black to San Francisco initiative, a six-week program in the city to bring Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the west coast. Aaron, a proud HBCU alum, spoke to the visiting students at USF's downtown campus.



Lowell High School parent guests: June 20: KGO donated a behind the scenes tour to Lowell High School fundraiser and hosted the auction winners for a look at the newscast through the newsroom, control room and studio.



Hidden Genius Project: June 21: KGO hosted students from Hidden Genius Project for a behind the scenes tour of the newsroom, control room and studio during the ABC7 Midday News. The visitors Q&A'd with newsroom staff to learn more about various careers. HGP trains and mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities.



Lambda Theta Alpha National Convention: June 21: KGO's Ama Daetz welcomed and gave the keynote speech at the opening reception of the Lambda Theta Alpha National Convention at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.



Hip Wah Summer Program: June 27: KGO's Kristen Sze hosted students from Hip Wah Summer Program for a behind the scenes viewing of ABC7's Midday Live newscast. Hip Wah provides Bay Area youth the opportunity to experience and appreciate the rich heritage of Chinese and Chinese-American people.



San Francisco Pride Parade: June 30: KGO's Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Zach Fuentes, Stephanie Sierra and the entire ABC7 team are thrilled to broadcast and live stream the San Francisco Pride Parade, one of the top three Pride Parades in the country. KGO is proud to sponsor the 54th annual parade, themed "Beacon of Love."



Colma's 100th Anniversary Community Fair and Parade: July 13: KGO's Frances Dinglasan Mc'd Colma's 100th Anniversary Community Fair and Parade