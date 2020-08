San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow believes students should be back in school

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- All kids are much safer in schools and they need to be back as soon as possible - that's the opinion of San Mateo County health officer Scott Morrow.Morrow talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on the 3 p.m. show, "Getting Answers." "I actually really believe kids should be back in school," Morrow said. "There's lots of things that have been put into place to makes schools as safe a place as possible, probably more safe than if they're not in school."Sze asked Morrow about the waivers to let elementary schools reopen for in-person learning. Although San Mateo County meets the requirements, Morrow says it's a very complicated process and he hopes to be in the position to allow schools to apply in September.If it were up to Morrow, it wouldn't just be elementary schools that could apply, it would be all schools."If you look at the balance between keeping kids at home, the loss of education, their life trajectory, the economic outcome, the developmental outcome that are damaged by not having kids in school and you weigh that against the risk of transmission, I think overall it's much better to have kids in school with precautions in place than not at school," Morrow said.Sze asked Morrow about high school students responding to COVID-19 similar to young adults."Teenagers who are not in school are going to engage in all the risky behaviors that teenagers engage in, I think they're actually safer in school in a structured environment," Morrow said.As for the teachers and faculty, Morrow emphasized that the county's protocols at schools make him feel that it is as safe as it can be for students.