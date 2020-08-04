Bay Area elementary schools may be allowed to reopen under new California waiver program

Previously, Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered all K-12 schools to close in counties on the state's COVID-19 watch list. Counties had to be off the watch list for two weeks before allowing districts to reopen.
Now, K-6 elementary schools are being allowed to apply for exception waivers that would allow them to reopen classrooms.
A superintendent or equivalent school leader can apply to their local health officer for such an exception. The health officer will review the school's safety plan and evaluate local transmission rates to make a decision.
Schools in counties that have a coronavirus case rate higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents won't be able to apply for the waiver.
By that metric, elementary schools in all nine Bay Area counties will be allowed to apply for the waiver. Of course, that doesn't mean superintendents will opt to apply for the waiver, nor does it mean local health officers would grant the exception.
Schools in Los Angeles County, on the other hand, wouldn't qualify for waivers, as the case rate there is 338.3 per 100,000 residents.
Here are the latest case rates in Bay Area counties:
- Alameda County: 107.7 per 100,000 residents
- Contra Costa County: 117.7 per 100,000 residents
- Marin County: 174.8 per 100,000 residents
- Napa County: 145.4 per 100,000 residents
- San Francisco County: 106.2 per 100,000 residents
- San Mateo County: 114.8 per 100,000 residents
- Santa Clara County: 103.5 per 100,000 residents
- Solano County: 141.8 per 100,000 residents
- Sonoma County: Less than 100 per 100,000 residents
On Monday, Gov. Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 7,764, the governor said, which is down 21% from a week ago. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down 10% and ICU hospitalizations are down 5% over the past two weeks, Newsom added.
"Encouraging signs, but one week does not make the kind of trend that gives us confidence to generate headlines," the governor said.
When asked what may be contributing to the apparent decline in transmission, whether it was more mask wearing or fewer gatherings, Newsom answered "all of the above." He added the mandatory sectoral closings - including bars and indoor restaurants statewide - have also had an impact.
"At the same time, we can quickly find ourselves back to where we were just a few weeks ago, a month ago - with significant increases - if we do not maintain our vigilance," Newsom said. "This virus is not going away. It's not just going to take Labor Day weekend off, it's not going to take Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have quality therapeutics and until we have a vaccine, we are going to be living with this virus."