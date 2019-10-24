Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County, forces evacuations

VIDEO: Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Sonoma County wildfire
The wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for all of Geyserville. The fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. Residents are being ordered to leave immediately.
At least 300 people have been forced from their homes and an additional 1,700 people have been warned to be ready to leave. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.
Due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District have announced that they will close all schools today as a cautionary measure due to the fire threat.
The fire exploded from 300 to 400 acres around 11:30 p.m. last night, to 5,000 acres around 1 a.m. and then 7,000 acres about an hour later.. Cal Fire estimates the wildfire is now larger than the earlier 10,000 acre estimate.
PG&E said that power in the area had been shutdown to 27,837 customers in the area around 3 p.m. yesterday for the safety shutdown.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m.
VIDEO: Wildfire rages out of control in Sonoma County
At least two structures have burned, but Cal Fire has not released details on what those structures were. Over 300 firefighters are battling the blaze. Cal Fire says air tankers will help fight the fire as well.
An evacuation center has been set up at Healdsburg Community Center. The evacuation center that was set up at Windsor High School is no longer open.
Residents with large animals are being advised to head to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. in Santa Rosa, according to the Red Cross.
Healdsburg Community Center is now the only evacuation center open for the #KincadeFire.— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 24, 2019
It is pet friendly 🐾
You can see the smoke as daylight approaches @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/frHDTeu3KU
The #KincadeFire is relentless. Still going strong and out of control at 5:50am. Is started at 10pm. It is very windy out here. pic.twitter.com/nu3AHSoMwF— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 24, 2019
SIG ALERT: State Route 128 between Geyserville Ave. and Pine Flat Road is closed in BOTH directions because of the fire you see below. Watch our breaking news coverage here: https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/smHbiesv9G— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 24, 2019
The wind that is fueling the #KincadeFire which is burning behind me in Sonoma County. 10,000 acres and growing - we can see it spreading pic.twitter.com/mNAvec1grF— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 24, 2019
Large fire burning in Geyserville off Pine Flat Rd. We are shooting this en route to the area. No immediate threat to Windsor. Evacuation center opening at Windsor High School and Healdsburg Community Center. pic.twitter.com/7RZ2pwYjwt— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 24, 2019
These women evacuated their homes which are on the ridge that’s burning. They believe the houses are okay right now. Was just told by two people that River Rock Casino on Hwy 128 in Geyserville was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/RFL1IQ5QGK— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 24, 2019
#KincadeFire 10,000 acres 0% contained all evacuation orders are still in place. #calfirelnu #CALFIRE updates to follow.— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 24, 2019