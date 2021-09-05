students

Parents concerned after quiz asks high schoolers about being drug dealers, assassins

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents concerned after NC HS quiz asks about being a drug dealer

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Parents at a North Carolina school are expressing concern after a quiz asked students how to be a drug dealer and running an assassination business.

An economics quiz at Kings Mountain High School asked students: "If Josh is trying to become a drug dealer, he is going to need some supplies like glassware to make his meth. Which of the four factors of production would glassware be?" The test also quizzes students about "starting an assassination business that specializes in murdering rednecks with minivans."

Several angry parents sent e-mails to ABC-affiliate WSOC saying they learned about the quiz Wednesday night. A school board member said several parents reached out to him, triggering an investigation by the superintendent.

The Cleveland County School district released a statement saying: "We are also looking toward making sure instructional materials appropriately align with the lessons and reflect the school's values."

"I have seen it and I don't like it. We shouldn't be giving tests like that period," school board member Danny Blanton told WSOC. He said he has also received several complaints.

The quiz also asked questions about marketing meth during the holidays, "under the advertisement Merry Christmeth."

Though some parents are concerned the questions may be putting the wrong idea in students' heads; other former students said they weren't bothered by the unusual test questions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncracial profilinghigh schoolmethpublic schoolassassinationstudentsdrugs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENTS
Hayward Unified to close 2 elementary schools next year
Oakland Tech student defies odds to walk on her own
Palo Alto students file claims of violent, racist bullying
Bay Area students rally against sexual assault at school
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News