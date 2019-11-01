Knife-wielding man fatally shot by VTA security officer

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (KGO) -- An investigation is now underway after a VTA security officer shot and killed a man Wednesday night, who was reportedly threatening people with knives and a pair of scissors on the platform at the Santa Teresa light rail station.

"You used to be able to go places without worrying that someone was going to attack you anywhere and now you have to be aware 24/7," said Gilroy resident Natalie Martinez.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies responded to the station around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after getting an initial "shots fired" call.

ABC7 News spoke to San Jose resident Chadona Agbogidi, who was transferring from a bus when she encountered the aftermath of the shooting.

"I seen the shot, like blood right here on his stomach, so that's why when I lifted his shirt up, I noticed there was a hole there, and that's when I started to apply a lot of pressure," said Agbogidi.

The suspect, who has not been identified by the coroner's office, died shortly after being taken to the hospital. Photos released by the Sheriff's Office showed the weapons they say the suspect was holding in his hand when he advanced towards the security officer, despite attempts to get the suspect to stand

down.

"I would say he closed in approximately 5 to 10 feet before the security officer had to discharge his firearm," said Santa Clara County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Low.

Although the Sheriff's Office is the sworn police force for the transit system, Allied Universal has been the agency's supplemental security provider since 2014. The security officers are state certified to carry firearms, pepper spray, and batons, and undergo multiple hours of training.

The transit agency says it is fully cooperating with the investigation. Passengers hope this was an isolated incident, but are now questioning their safety.

"Even though he was at the wrong, it's not something you want to see, somebody die, every day," said Agbogidi. "Just to see that, it's traumatizing."

The security officer is not in custody, but the district attorney's office will be reviewing the case.
