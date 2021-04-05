Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cooie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremeoreodonuts
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Man verbally attacks SJ Chinese family with racist rant
WATCH TODAY: VP Harris, Gov. Newsom to tour Oakland facility
COVID-19 updates: 'Double mutant' variant found in Bay Area
City of San Francisco has just 3 COVID-19 ICU cases
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
How long does vaccine protection last?
Show More
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near LA
Curry's Easter game shoes show support to Asian community
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
More TOP STORIES News