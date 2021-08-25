About 3,000 LAUSD students test positive for COVID-19 amid return to school

There were also 3,500 other students that had to go into quarantine for being in close contact with those who tested positive. There are about 600,000 students in total in the LAUSD.
The district is launching mobile vaccination clinics at middle and high schools to vaccinate any eligible students and employees against COVID.
Weekly COVID testing is required for students and employees in the LAUSD, regardless of their vaccination status. All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
