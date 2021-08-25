About 3,000 LAUSD students test positive for COVID-19 amid return to school

Coronavirus California

LOS ANGELES -- About 3,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 as they returned to school last week.

There were also 3,500 other students that had to go into quarantine for being in close contact with those who tested positive. There are about 600,000 students in total in the LAUSD.

The district is launching mobile vaccination clinics at middle and high schools to vaccinate any eligible students and employees against COVID.

Weekly COVID testing is required for students and employees in the LAUSD, regardless of their vaccination status. All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

LAUSD students returned to classrooms Monday, but some were met with long lines due to an extended process of verifying required COVID-19 tests.



