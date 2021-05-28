4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe area

The epicenter was 4.7 miles northwest of Dollar Point at a depth of 1.24 miles
4.1 magnitude #earthquake under Lake #Tahoe a few moments ago.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) May 28, 2021
Nice way to greet the holiday visitors...
And near record warmth the rest of our holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/WADwLyrfMg
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
