4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe area

4.1 magnitude #earthquake under Lake #Tahoe a few moments ago.

Nice way to greet the holiday visitors...

And near record warmth the rest of our holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/WADwLyrfMg — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) May 28, 2021

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Lake Tahoe about 8:25 a.m. Friday.The epicenter was 4.7 miles northwest of Dollar Point at a depth of 1.24 milesThere are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.