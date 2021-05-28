4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe area

LAKE TAHOE (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Lake Tahoe about 8:25 a.m. Friday.

The epicenter was 4.7 miles northwest of Dollar Point at a depth of 1.24 miles



There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

