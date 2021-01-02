celebrity

Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News

LOS ANGELES -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to his family told ABC News on Saturday.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too. He's a champ," the source said.

The 87-year-old former television host is hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Details of his condition were not immediately disclosed.

King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years, and prior to that he hosted "The Larry King Show" on radio.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescaliforniacelebritycoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Chrissy Teigen announces she's "four weeks sober"
Goodbye 2020: Here's what happened this year
Meagan Good, Tamara Bass talk Black sisterhood in new film
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: CA records 2nd highest new case total in 1 day
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
You can now text 911 in Oakland
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Monterey County, felt in San Jose
New Mexico town says farewell to 2020 with dumpster fire
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
Show More
SF's Cliff House vandalized one day after closure
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News