Local food trucks, police hold fundraiser for Antioch toddler battling stage 4 leukemia

Fundraiser held for Bay Area toddler battling stage 4 leukemia

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A young Bay Area boy's fight against cancer inspired a community-led effort Saturday to help save lives.

Adrian Rodriguez of Antioch is just a toddler, and has stage four leukemia.

His parents run a food truck, and have stopped working due to coronavirus concerns.

Today, other food trucks along with Antioch police, held a fundraiser for the family as well as a stem cell donor drive.

"In this area, all of our local food trucks, we are just so much more community over competition," Vivian Treff from the Boondoggies food truck said.

Adrian's grandmother says he's a brave boy.

"Even though he's going through this and he's losing his hair and he's sick and he's tired, he's still a typical 3-year-old," his grandma Lisa Kerr said. "I think that's what everyone kind of forgets is how resilient he is."

Adrian's family say above all else, they hope the event raised awareness about the need for stem cell donors.

