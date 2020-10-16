Society

Antioch PD surprises adorable toddler for his 3rd birthday

By Julianne Herrera
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Officers from Antioch Police Department gave a 3-year-old a birthday surprise he'll never forget.

JoJo has an infatuation with police officers - So much so that his mom Jen says whenever they're driving and JoJo sees a patrol car, he asks her to speed up so he can say, "Hi officer!"

JoJo turned three a few weeks ago, but the fun didn't stop there. His mom thought maybe a few officers would be willing to come by, so her son could finally have his chance to say hello.

She reached out, and Thursday they came by with a squad of five officers to give JoJo some birthday love.

In the video you can see he was a little shy upon first meeting his heroes with their uniforms, big boots, and sparkling badges.

It was a fun family affair that ended with JoJo watching the policemen leave while happily munching on the birthday snacks they brought for him.

Jen posted the pictures they took together to Instagram saying, "Thank you so much APD! You are truly amazing!"
