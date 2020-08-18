What you need to know about fires burning in the Bay Area

Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:
CZU August Fire/La Honda FireSan Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
A fire spread Tuesday west of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County in an area where 200 to 300 people live. About 6,000 structures are threatened, according to CAL FIRE. The fires have been smoldering since they were presumably started by lightning strikes on Sunday, but really grew on Tuesday. Pescadero Creek, Memorial and Sam McDonald parks are all closed due to the fire, according to San Mateo County Parks.
- Acres burned: 10,000
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders in San Mateo County:
- Butano Community Area
- Community of Loma Mar
- Dearborn Park
- Pescadero Creek County Park
- Butano State Park area including Barranca Knolls community
- Butano Creek drainage area
- South Skyline Blvd.
- Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve
- Middleton Tract Area
- Portola Redwoods State Park & Portola Heights Community Area
Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County:
- Waterman Gap Loop
- Upper 236
- Boulder Creek Golf Course
- Heartwood Hill
- Lodge Road
- Community of Little Basin
- Lower China Grade
- Upper China Grade
- Community of Kings Hwy
- Lower Jamison Creek
- Gallion Heights
- Fallen Leaf Neighborhood
- Foxglove Lane
- Last Chance
- Big Basin State Park
- Las Cumbres Please evacuate SOUTH on HWY 236 (Big Basin Hwy) towards Boulder Creek, then access Hwy 9 SOUTH to Santa Cruz
- All of Boulder Creek Fire Protection District has received a mandatory evacuation notice. (BOU1-BOU43) Please do not head North on Hwy 235 or Hwy 9. Travel routes are either SOUTH on Hwy 9, or EAST on Bear Creek Road.
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South
- Saratoga Toll Road
- San Lorenzo Park
- Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive
- Wildwood Road
- (Zones, BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43) Please evacuate NORTH on HWY 9 to Santa Clara County
Evacuation Centers:
- Santa Cruz County: The Santa Cruz Fairground has been set up as an evacuation center at 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville.
- San Mateo County: An evacuation center has been setup at Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff Road.
Road Closures:
San Mateo County:
- Pescadero Creek Road betw. Alpine and Cloverdale Road
- Cloverdale Road betw. Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek
- Alpine Road betw. Pescadero Creek and Skyline
- Whitehouse Canyon Road at Highway 1 Portola Heights Road at Skyline
Santa Cruz County:
- Highway 236 betw. Highway 9 and Jamison Creek
- Highway 9 between Skyline and Western Avenue
HENNESSEY FIRE: Evacuations ordered in Vacaville as blaze explodes overnight
LNU Lightning Complex FiresNapa, Sonoma, Solano counties
The Lightning Complex is made up of these fires: Hennessey, Gamble and 15-10, which are all burning in Napa County. So far, 50 structures have been damaged, 50 additional structures have been destroyed and 1,900 are threatened. CAL FIRE says a total of 46,000 acres have burned in Sonoma and Napa counties. See more on the size of the individual fires below.
Hennessey FireThe fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning.
- Acres burned: 12,500
- Containment: 0%
15-10 Fire:The 15-10 Fire is burning near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road, on the west side of Lake Berryessa between the Gamble and Hennessey fires in Napa Co.
- Acres burned: 8,000
- Containment: 0%
Spanish FireThe Spanish Fire is burning near Spanish Flat in Napa Co.
- Acres burned: 4,000
- Containment: 0%
Markley FireThe Markley Fire is burning near the Monticello Dam in Napa Co.
- Acres burned: 5,000
- Containment: 0%
Gamble FireThe Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks in Napa Co.
- Acres burned: 13,000
- Containment: 0%
Morgan Fire:The Morgan Fire is burning 2,000 acres in Napa Co.
- Acres burned: 2,000
- Containment: 0%
Wallbridge Fire:The fire is burning west of Healdsburg in Sonoma Co.
- Acres burned: 1,500
- Containment: 0%
Myers Fire:The Myers Fire is burning north of Jenner in Sonoma Co.
- Acres burned: 25
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders:
Napa County:
- Pope Valley Road from Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail
- Aetna Springs Road from Pope Valley to the dead end
- James Creek Road from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road from the Aetna Springs Road to Lake County line
- Wragg Canyon Rd - from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road - From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
- All of Berryessa Knoxville Road from the intersection with Highway 128 (southwest of Lake Berryessa) to the intersection with Eastside Road (northeast of the lake)
- Everything immediately west of Lake Berryessa
- Pope Canyon Road from Pope Valley Road to Berryessa Knoxville Road
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Drive and Soda Canyon Road to the dead end
- Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, including the Berryessa estates
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
Sonoma County:
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
Solano County:
- West of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505 and north of Cherry Glenn Road Highway 128
- Pleasants Valley Road
- Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas
Evacuation warnings:
Napa County:
- Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area
- Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock
Road closures in Napa Co.:
- Highway 128
- Sage Canyon Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Lower Chiles Valley Road
Evacuation Centers:
Napa County:
- Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street For animals, the Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct.
Solano County:
- The Ulatis Community Center and McBride Community Center
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 85,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.
- Acres burned: 85,000
- Containment: 5%
Deer Zone FiresContra Costa County
Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones Fire
Calaveras Zone FiresSanta Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir Fire
Canyon Zone FiresSan Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach Fire
Evacuation orders:
Alameda/Stanislaus County:
- Frank Rains Park to Mines Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Alameda County:
- Welch Creek Road
Contra Costa County:
- Marsh Creek Road at Round Valley to Morgan Territory
- All of Morgan Territory and the mobile home park on Marsh Creek Road
Santa Clara County:
- North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line
- West of San Antonio Valley Road
- West of Mines Road to Santa Clara County line
- East of 3 Springs Road and Mt. Hamilton Road
- South of Santa Clara County Line
Evacuation warnings:
Alameda County:
- Mill Creek Road - City of Fremont
Stanislaus County:
- Diablo Grande Community
Santa Clara County (City of San Jose):
- East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave. and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
- North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
- West of the fire perimeter
Road closures:
- Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway
- Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.
- Hwy 130 at Quinby Rd.
Evacuation Centers
- Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 55 W. Younger Avenue in San Jose.
Woodward FireMarin County
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Point Reyes National Seashore adjacent to the Woodward Trail.
- Acres burned: 700
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation warnings:
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
