Weather

'Abundant lightning,' gusty winds could spark dangerous fires in Northern California, NWS warns

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dry lightning could start fires in the Sierra and Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Northern California is facing a potential fire threat starting Wednesday when a Red Flag Warning goes into effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The National Weather Service warns there could be "abundant lightning."

"There's nine hours, this afternoon and evening, where dry thunderstorms could initiate new fires and gusty thunderstorm winds could potentially push them around," says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

RELATED: See incredible video of lighting strikes, thunderstorms across SF Bay Area

"That's not the only place where we have the threat of thunderstorms," explains Nicco. "It goes all the way down the Sierra and into the high desert."

Nicco says the western Sierra Nevada and most of the northern part of the state is going to be in that same predicament Thursday.

Then as we head into Friday, the focus will be on the Sierra and other popular weekend getaways like Reno and Lake Tahoe.

"Remember the 30-30 rule if you see lightning and hear thunder," says Nicco.

RELATED: TIPS: How to stay safe when thunder and lightning strike

After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors. Suspend activities for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

"There is the potential of this continuing through the weekend," says Nicco. "We will give you an update as we get closer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherlake tahoelightningstormnorthern californiau.s. & worldsierra nevadaforecastcalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News