See incredible video of lighting strikes, thunderstorms across SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mother Nature is putting on quite a display Sunday morning. ABC7's cameras around the Bay Area captured some amazing shots of the lightning show.

As you can see in the video player above, we slowed down the clips so you can see the bolts.

Many people around the region were woken up by the thunder and are staying up to watch the lightning.

This rare thunderstorm comes as the Bay Area braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affect hundreds of thousands of people.

Lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight. There's moisture associated with this, not just dry lightning.

According to CAL FIRE there are many fires sparked by lightning strikes.

At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area.

Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.

