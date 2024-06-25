Lightning advisory in Bay Area Tuesday morning with potential to start new fires

There is a 15% chance of lightning with a chance of dry thunderstorms, which could lead to an increase in the chance for a grass fire ignition or fire spread.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service issued a lightning advisory for overnight Monday into Tuesday.

There have been several lightning strikes Tuesday morning in the East Bay and North Bay as moisture moves in from Southern California.

Today's risk will last until 2 p.m.

Lightning strikes are common this time of the year as the monsoon season kicks into gear across the southwest.

There have been over 100 wildland fires in the state since the start of the month.

Lightning late Monday night was detected near the 1-2 Fire in eastern San Joaquin County, which ignited at about 5:30 p.m. and had burned 215 acres as of Monday evening. Cal Fire was navigating the storm to move air assets into the area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to move north throughout the day and exit the North Bay by the end of Tuesday.

