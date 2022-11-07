Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before 'High Surf Advisory' goes into effect

A high surf advisory goes into effect Monday morning along the coast but Bay Area swimmers already have had trouble in the ocean.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Breezy and chilly conditions are at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Sunday night. A high surf advisory goes into effect Monday morning along the coast but Bay Area swimmers already have had trouble in the ocean.

In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.

"I jumped in, swam out there. By the time I got to one of the guys, I noticed the other one was floating upside down," said Nico Barragan. Barragan was able to help get one of the swimmers to shore.

As CPR was performed on that man, Barragan and others saw the second swimmer struggling in the water.

"Me and another person ran out, got the second guy, put him on the surf board and drug him back in," Barragan said.

Authorities confirm that one of the two men died. The other was rushed to the hospital and his condition is unknown. The rescue comes on a Sunday that saw rain in parts of the Bay Area and comes just a day before a high surf advisory goes into effect, as more rain arrives.

We talked with those out at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Sunday night who say they've already seen a change in the weather conditions.

"I actually went around to the other beach over here, and I couldn't come back 'cause the waves were coming in so intensely," said Orfeas Ketchelos.

"The waves out there have been pretty gnarly," said Aziza Syed, San Francisco resident.

"When I saw the surfers out here earlier, there was quite a few of them out there, and I just hope they are being safe, because those waves are ripping pretty hard," Ketchelos said.

And those waves could break at 15-to-20 feet come Monday.

ABC7 News did talk to those at PG &E, who told us that they are prepared for the weather and have new automated equipment that will help them restore power more quickly and efficiently after a storm.

