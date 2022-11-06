November snowfall promises solid start to Tahoe snow season as Bay Area prepares for wet weather

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Jeffery Klick and his family are preparing for the snow season, trying on snow boots for their trip to Tahoe at the Sports Basement in Walnut Creek.

Klick grew up snowboarding in Switzerland. But this will be the first time his two young kids go skiing -- and the first time Klick will be back in the snow since the pandemic.

"It's really exciting. I am trying to teach these guys a little bit about snow and culture and mountains, and being outdoors a little bit more. I'm really excited to get started," says Klick.

Those seeking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to make up huge crowds that visit Tahoe this season, says Kevin "Coop" Cooper, who monitors activity around the Tahoe area.

"I have a feeling that we will see pre-pandemic visitor volume in the Lake Tahoe Basin in the winter time. So, that will be good for everybody in and around the region," he said.

Tahoe is kicking off November with solid snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts the big storm set to start on Sunday could dump up to four feet of snow at the higher elevations. Cooper says an early snowfall means resorts may even open early.

"Historically Thanksgiving has really been the kick-off to the season. But after last year, if we can open up just a few days early, that will be absolutely fantastic for skiers and riders," Cooper said.

It will also be great for the region, which has been struggling with losses from the pandemic. Last winter, resorts played it safe with a reservation system. But this year, Cooper says it's back to full operations. His hope for this snow season: consistency.

"It doesn't matter what side of the fence you are on; climate is changing. And last year, we saw it. All of our snow, at least 95% of it, came in two weeks of December. And then January, February, March, we didn't see snow again. We maybe saw centimeters," he said.

Cooper says if the region can average over a 100 inches of snow a month from now through March, it could be an incredible season. He says, so far, they are off to a good start.

