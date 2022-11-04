Wet weather pattern expected in Bay Area into next week; will help reduce fire danger

The Climate Prediction Center just issued its 8 to14 day outlook, and it shows above average precipitation from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Climate Prediction Center just issued its eight to14 day outlook, and it shows above-average precipitation from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17 for the Bay Area and much of Northern and Central California.

The wet pattern is welcome, since we're in the third year of the drought, and it will help reduce the fire danger.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

We're in a dry pattern through Friday. The next round of showers arrives in the Bay Area Saturday afternoon-evening. Sunday night, the next round of rain moves in and it's a wet pattern going into the early and middle part of next week.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service. We can possibly measure snow in feet by the end of next week.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live