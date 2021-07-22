product recalls

Muffins sold in Walmart, 7-Eleven recalled for possible listeria contamination

Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea
Walmart and 7-Eleven are among the stores that sold muffins that have been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

The muffins are from Give and Go Prepared Foods.

They were sold under a variety of brand names, including Freshness Guaranteed, Uncle Wally's, the Worthy Crumb and store brands at Walmart (Great Value, Marketside), 7-Eleven and Stop and Shop.

The recalled items include blueberry, chocolate chip, banana nut, Oreo and corn muffins.

The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins are part of the recall.

You can find a complete list on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The recall is limited solely to the products listed, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, the FDA said, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

"We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA said.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them, the FDA said.
