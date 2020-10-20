LIVE: Memorial service for SF firefighter Jason Cortez at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A private memorial for family and friends of San Francisco firefighter Jason Cortez is taking place at Oracle Park.

A procession of police and firefighters escorted Cortez's body to Saint Ignatius Church Monday evening. Only Cortez's family and guests with an invitation were allowed inside.

RELATED: SF firefighter dies after falling multiple stories during training incident, SFFD officials say

Cortez joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 2007. On Oct. 7, he was knocked over a third-floor railing by a water blast from a valve he had "inadvertently" opened during a training exercise, authorities said in a preliminary report. The report suggests that coronavirus precautions and restrictions were a contributing factor in Cortez's fall. Engine 3 conducted a pump training operation alone since multi-company drills are suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. Basically, there were four firefighters doing a training drill instead of the usual eight.

The 13-year veteran firefighter and paramedic is survived by his wife and two young children.

VIDEO: Paying respects to late SF firefighter, Jason Cortez
A San Francisco firefighter has died after falling three stories during training, SFFD officials said. Jason Cortez, 42, was a firefighter paramedic, husband, father and son of a retired SFFD firefighter.

