'Always have each other's backs': Livermore High School grieves death of student killed in car crash

By Tim Johns
Livermore students grieve death of classmate killed in car crash

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A somber scene on the football field of Livermore High School Saturday night.

Hundreds came out to pay their respects for Hunter Diemert, who tragically lost his life Friday after being involved in a car crash with five other students.

Herb Guidry was Diemert's wrestling coach.

He tells ABC7 the young man's family is understandably shaken by what happened.

"You could just see it in their face that they knew their son was loved, they knew they did a good job with him and just like any parent, they're just devastated that they don't get to see him again tomorrow," Guidry said.

While Guidry was touched by the vigil's turnout, he says he's not surprised given the type of culture the school tries to instill in its students.

"It's about family, and we take care of each other, and when we get knocked down, we're there to pick each other up," he said.

It's a sentiment also shared by other students in attendance too.

Those that both knew Diemert personally, and not at all.

"We are pretty supportive over here. We always have each other's backs no matter what," said Livermore High School student, Maximus Thorp.

So while the community grieves the loss of a life gone too soon, coach Guidry reminds everyone to remember the things we cherish most.

"Hug your loved ones, hug your children if you have them and just try to keep everybody safe," Guidry said.

