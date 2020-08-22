LNU Lightning Complex fire: Wildfire 2nd largest in California history, burning 314,000 acres across Bay Area

In six days, clusters had burned more than 314,000 acres across the Bay Area and wine country, leaving four dead and 1,500 buildings destroyed.
For comparison, 314,000 acres, or approximately 490 square miles, is almost as large as the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 10 and a half San Franciscos and 2.5 times the size of Lake Tahoe.
VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
If moved to the East Coast, the fire would engulf 40% of Rhode Island and all of New York City -- along with parts of New Jersey.
That's the size of 12 and a half Disney Worlds and 628 Disneylands.
The complex could house 237,878 football fields or 1,016,576 Olympic swimming pools.
VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history
The nearby CZU Lightning Complex is the state's third largest fire in history, burning more than 63,00 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
They only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health